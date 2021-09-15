Taylor Brown • Washington softball

A sophomore pitcher and first baseman, Brown had successive 13-strikeout games to lift the Blue Jays to a pair of wins. First, Brown tossed a three-hit shutout in a 10-0 victory over Liberty in a GAC Central game. In her next start three days later against Sullivan, she gave up a leadoff home run but then only allowed two more batters to reach base, finishing with a two-hitter in a 2-1 victory. She threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of 23 Sullivan batters. At the plate last week, she was 5-for-10 with six RBI. Overall, Brown is 6-2 with a 1.38 ERA and is batting .419 with 16 RBI. Last season, she was selected first-team all -conference, all-district, all-region and second-team all-state.