Taylor Brown • Washington softball
A freshman pitcher, Brown helped the Blue Jays go 5-0 last week. Three of those wins came in the Francis Howell Central Tournament and gave Washington the championship. She had outstanding performances in a conference win over Liberty (3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2-for-3, 4 RBI) and in tournament games against Northwest Cedar Hill (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts) and Francis Howell Central (7 innings, 1 unearned run, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts). Overall this season, Brown is 6-1 with a 0.53 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. She is planning on playing basketball and may throw the shot put in track and field.

