A senior, Murphey qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive season by winning the championship of the 135-pound weight class at the Missouri District 1 Tournament. Her performance helped the Lions capture the team title. She won by fall over all four of her opponents, capping things off by pinning St. Clair junior Makayla Johnson with 35 seconds remaining in the third period. Murphey (39-2) also has finished in first place at the Mehlville Tournament, Washington’s Iron Jay Tournament, the McCluer Tournament and Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher tournament. She plays soccer in the spring.
Taylor Murphey • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Iberg helped the Comets go 3-0 last week. She had a team-high 21 points to lift Greenville to a 45-28 win at Breese C…
A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Walker led the Spartans to the championship of the Parkway West Showdown and was named to the all-tournament team. Wa…
A sophomore, Han won the championship of the 142-pound weight class at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament. She pinned Lutheran St. Char…
A 5-foot-10 junior guard, Green was named MVP of the Washington tournament as Holt captured the championship. She averaged 17.3 points and 5.3…
A 5-foot-9 junior guard, Blakemore led the Warriors to the championship of Villa Duchesne’s Queen of Hearts Tournament and was named to the al…
A junior, Ameer ran his record to 27-0 by winning the championship of the 195-pound weight Class at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament.…
A senior, Schultz won the championship of the 138-pound weight class in the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational. He pinned is first two opponents in…
A 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard, Reed had two 20-plus point games to lead the Titans to a pair of victories last week. She scored 29 points, …
A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself…
A 6-foot junior forward, Snow has reeled of five consecutive double-doubles and led the Hornets to three wins last week. Snow loaded the score…