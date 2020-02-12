Taylor Murphey • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling
Taylor Murphey • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

Taylor Murphey, Northwest Cedar Hill

Taylor Murphey, Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

A senior, Murphey qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive season by winning the championship of the 135-pound weight class at the Missouri District 1 Tournament. Her performance helped the Lions capture the team title. She won by fall over all four of her opponents, capping things off by pinning St. Clair junior Makayla Johnson with 35 seconds remaining in the third period. Murphey (39-2) also has finished in first place at the Mehlville Tournament, Washington’s Iron Jay Tournament, the McCluer Tournament and Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher tournament. She plays soccer in the spring.

