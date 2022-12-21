Terence Willis • Belleville East wrestling

A sophomore, Willis improved his record to 15-1 in winning the championship at 152 pounds in the Mascoutah Invitational. He won five matches in the tournament, capping it off by taking a hard-fought 6-4 decision over Lincoln senior Isaac Decker in the championship match. Willis also won two other matches by decision, one by tech fall and one by fall. It was the second tournament of the season for Willis, who took third at the Joliet Central Tournament to kick off the season. He lost his first-round match but fought his way back through wrestlebacks. Last summer, he made the Illinois freestyle wrestling team and competed in the 16U junior nationals.