 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Terence Willis • Belleville East wrestling

  • 0
Terence Willis, Belleville East

Terence Willis, Belleville East wrestling

A sophomore, Willis improved his record to 15-1 in winning the championship at 152 pounds in the Mascoutah Invitational. He won five matches in the tournament, capping it off by taking a hard-fought 6-4 decision over Lincoln senior Isaac Decker in the championship match. Willis also won two other matches by decision, one by tech fall and one by fall. It was the second tournament of the season for Willis, who took third at the Joliet Central Tournament to kick off the season. He lost his first-round match but fought his way back through wrestlebacks. Last summer, he made the Illinois freestyle wrestling team and competed in the 16U junior nationals.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News