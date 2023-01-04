Tessa Crawford • Jerseyville basketball

A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Crawford led the Panthers to the championship of the 46th Duchesne Holiday Tournament. Jerseyville avenged a loss to Ursuline in the championship game of the Orchard Farm Invitational in mid-December by beating Ursuline 44-39 in the title game at Duchesne behind a huge all-around performance by Crawford (28 points, 5 3-points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals). She had six points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a semifinal win over Notre Dame and put up 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a first-round win over Granite City. In tennis, she qualified for state in doubles this past fall.