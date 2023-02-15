A 5-foot-9 senior guard who has signed with SIU Carbondale, Nelson helped Whitfield earn the consolation title of Villa Duchesne’s 43rd annual Queen of Hearts tournament by earning the program’s first victories in more than two months. Nelson scored 64 points, had 39 rebounds, 15 assists, eight assists and two blocks in earning all-tournament honors. Whitfield, which had to pause its season more than a month and only has five players on its roster, beat Villa Duchesne 60-35 on Feb. 10 for its first victory since Dec. 9, with Nelson providing 21 points and 15 rebounds as sophomore Amali McBride had a team-high 32 points. Nelson then had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Whitfield beat Lutheran North 48-43 in the consolation final.