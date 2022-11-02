Thomas Friess • Red Bud football

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior quarterback, Friess completed 8 of 13 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Musketeers to a 34-21 win over Nashville in a Class 2A first-round playoff game. It was the first playoff win for Red Bud since 2009. He threw a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and connected on 76- and 40-yarders in the second quarter. Friess’ performance pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark passing for the season. He now has 1,126 yards through the air with 13 TD passes, four interceptions, a 59.4 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 127.2. He also is an all-conference baseball player as a pitcher.