Thomas Redmond • De Smet soccer

A senior forward, Redmond helped the Spartans with both of their games last week. He had three assists in a 4-0 victory over Eureka and scored all three goals in the Spartans’ 3-0 win over visiting Priory. A three-year starter, Redmond leads the team in scoring with four goals and three assists (11 points) in six games. He was first-team all-conference and second-team all-state last season. A talented basketball player, Redmond averaged eight points and nearly three assists per game last season and is looking to play basketball in college.
