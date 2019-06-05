A junior center fielder and pitcher, Reinholz hit four home runs in seven playoff games to help the Hawks to a runner-up finish in Class 1A. In a 12-4 win over Steeleville in the state semifinals, Reinholz was on base four times with two singles, a pair of walks and one RBI. He finished the season by going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 14-5 loss to Ottawa Marquette in the championship game. His postseason was also highlighted by a walk-off grand slam that beat Carrollton 6-3 in the Greenville Sectional final. For the season, Reinholz batted .404 with a team-best five home runs and 43 RBI.