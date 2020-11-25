TJ Atkins • Cardinal Ritter football

A 6-foot-2, 187-pound senior quarterback, Atkins led the Lions to a 45-7 win at home over Kennett in a Class 3 state quarterfinal. Cardinal Ritter, which lost its first three games, has won four in a row and is one win away from playing in the state championship game. Against Kennett, Atkins completed 15 of 20 passes for 440 yards and seven touchdowns, four of which came in the fourth quarter. He had TD strikes of 24, 40, 67, 54, 53, 19 and 27 yards. A first-year starter under center, Atkins has passed for 1,934 yards and 24 TDs with just two interceptions. Atkins, who also competes in track and field, has verbally committed to SIU Carbondale for football.
