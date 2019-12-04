A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Bieg led the Blue Jays to the championship of the Borgia Turkey Tournament and was named the MVP. In three tournament games, he averaged 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. He also hit 8 of 9 free throws and shot 70 percent from the floor. The Blue Jays erased a five-point halftime deficit to beat Fort Zumwalt North 61-52 in the title game, with Bieg contributing 12 points and eight rebounds. Bieg had poured in 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots to lift the Blue Jays to a 57-49 semifinal win over crosstown rival Borgia.
