Tom Ramer • CBC hockey

A 6-foot, 195-pound senior defenseman, Ramer performed double duty to lead the Cadets to a two-game sweep of Lafayette in a Mid-States Challenge Cup semifinal series. Ramer, who also plays for the St. Louis Junior Blues club team, twice came straight from his junior game to play in the games against Lafayette and made big contributions. In Game 1 against Lafayette, he gave CBC the lead with a slap shot from the point with 5:06 left in the first period and assisted on Hunter Bulger’s goal in the third period in a 4-1 win. Then in the series clincher, Ramer, who has seven goals and 14 assists, scored the Cadets’ fifth goal in a 5-0 victory.