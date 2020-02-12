A 6-foot-4 junior guard, Williams helped the Maroons win a pair of road games last week. He had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as West slipped past O’Fallon 41-39 in a Southwestern Conference game. The Maroons then traveled to Springfield, Ill., to play Southeast and came away with a 71-65 win as Williams scored a team-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. An all-tournament selection at the Washington (Ill.) Tournament of Champions and the Belleville East Classic, Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. He was the sixth man on the Maroons’ Class 4A state championship team last season.
Tommie Williams • Belleville West basketball
