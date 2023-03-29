The third-year varsity player helped the Greyhounds earn a 4-3 victory in their opener against Columbia with a strong two-way effort. A 5-foot-11 senior shortstop and pitcher, Filarski was Clayton’s starting pitcher and allowed only one unearned run in four innings of work, scattering four hits and striking out one. Filarski helped his own cause in a big way at the plate, going 3 for 3 with one double while driving in two runs. He stayed hot the next day in an 11-7 loss to Parkway South, going 2 for 3 with one double, two walks and one stolen base. A first team All-Suburban Conference Green Pool selection last season as a utility player, Filarski hit .289 with 16 RBI as a junior and pitched four complete games in seven starts.