Tommy Wehrmeister • Parkway West wrestling

A senior, Wehrmeister pinned his way to the championship of the 150-pound weight class at Parkway West’s Longhorn Invitational, helping the Longhorns finish second as a team. He won by fall in the first round at the 1:25 mark, pinned his second-round opponent at 2:23, pinned his semifinal opponent at 1:19 before finishing off Moberly junior Austen James at 3:06 in the championship match. Wehrmeister, who is 11-2 this season, was coming off a third-place showing at Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic. He was a state qualifier last season, finishing with a 21-13 record. His sister Paige was a state champion wrestler last season.