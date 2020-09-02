Tori Hatton • Troy softball

A junior catcher, Hatton had a monster game in the Trojans’ season opener against St. Dominic in the 13th Annual Leadoff Classic, belting three home runs and driving in 10 runs. She hit three-run homers in the first, second and third innings and capped things off by singling home a run in the fourth as the Trojans beat the Crusaders 17-7. Hatton had a single in a 3-2 win over Washington and was on base three times with a single and a pair of walks and drove in a run in an 8-5 win over Hickman. Last season, Hatton garnered first-team all-conference recognition in the GAC South after batting .488 with five home runs and 28 RBI.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.