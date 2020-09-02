 Skip to main content
Tori Hatton • Troy softball
A junior catcher, Hatton had a monster game in the Trojans’ season opener against St. Dominic in the 13th Annual Leadoff Classic, belting three home runs and driving in 10 runs. She hit three-run homers in the first, second and third innings and capped things off by singling home a run in the fourth as the Trojans beat the Crusaders 17-7. Hatton had a single in a 3-2 win over Washington and was on base three times with a single and a pair of walks and drove in a run in an 8-5 win over Hickman. Last season, Hatton garnered first-team all-conference recognition in the GAC South after batting .488 with five home runs and 28 RBI.

Sports