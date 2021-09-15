Tori Mohesky • Mater Dei volleyball

A 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter who has committed to Eastern Illinois University, Mohesky led the Knights to five consecutive straight-set wins, culminating in the championship of Effingham’s Crossroads Classic, and was named to the all-tournament team. In a 25-18, 25-23 win over Ozark in the championship match, she put away a team-high 10 kills and made seven digs. She had eight kills and four digs in a semifinal win over Plainfield North and averaged 12.4 kills and 4.8 digs per set in the tournament. Mohesky is among the area leaders in kills average (five per set) and is averaging 2.3 digs for the 13-1 Knights.