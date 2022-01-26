Tray Swygeart • Collinsville basketball

A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Swygeart led the Kahoks to the championship of the Belleville East Classic and was named to the all-tournament team. Collinsville has now won nine consecutive games and 11 of its last 12. In a 59-53 overtime win over Belleville East in the championship game, he had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 55-50 first-round win over Hazelwood Central and had 12 points and six rebounds in a 68-61 semifinal win over Althoff. Swygeart, who also was named to the all-tournament team at Rock Island in November, is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.