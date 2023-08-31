In his first game as the Colts’ primary ball carrier, Taylor produced the area’s top rushing game in the opening week of the season. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior rushed 28 times for 302 yards and five touchdowns in Central’s 49-28 victory against Parkway South. Taylor scored on runs of 56 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter, 17 yards in the third quarter and then 28 and 58 yards in the fourth quarter as the Colts beat the Patriots for the sixth time in seven meetings dating to 2014. Also a defensive end, Taylor had one solo tackle. He had 28 solo tackles, three assists and one sack last season as Central reached the Class 4 quarterfinals.