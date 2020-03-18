A 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward, Begley scored three goals to lead the Pioneers to a 3-1 victory over Oakville in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup final at Enterprise Center and was named the game’s MVP. Begley gave Duchesne a 1-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first period. Derek Cagle set it up by winning the puck from two Oakville defenders along the boards and fed Begley, who slipped a quick wrist shot under the goalie’s right pad. Begley’s power-play goal with 1 minute and 40 seconds left in the third period snapped a 1-1 tie. He added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left to complete his first three-goal game of the season.
Trevor Begley • Duchesne hockey