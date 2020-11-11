 Skip to main content
Trevor Peimann • Timberland cross country
Trevor Peimann • Timberland cross country

A senior, Peimann captured a silver medal with a runner-up Class 5 individual finish at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. He held off a late charge by Liberty North's Ethan Lee at the finish line for the second-place position. Peimann’s time of 15:40.2 is a personal best by six seconds. Lee finished third with a time of 15:40.6. Peimann is Timberland's first state medal winner since 2015. It was the fifth second-place finish of the season for Peimann. Highlights include placing second at the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational with a time of 15:46 and being the runner-up at the Class 5 District 4 meet, finishing just 1.5 seconds behind the leader.

Sports