 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trey Davis • Northwest Cedar Hill football
0 comments

Trey Davis • Northwest Cedar Hill football

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill

Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill football

A 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior quarterback, Davis completed 8 of 13 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He threw one TD pass in each quarter, connecting on strikes of 9, 52, 49 and 36 yards and ran 1 yard for a second-quarter score. A second-year starter at quarterback, Davis earned second-team all-Suburban West National Conference honors last season after passing for 1,078 and eight TDs. As the point guard for Northwest’s basketball team last season, he averaged a team-high 12.9 points and 4.1 assists to go along with 3.9 rebounds and was named second-team all-conference. He also plays golf.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports