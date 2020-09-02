Trey Davis • Northwest Cedar Hill football

A 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior quarterback, Davis completed 8 of 13 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He threw one TD pass in each quarter, connecting on strikes of 9, 52, 49 and 36 yards and ran 1 yard for a second-quarter score. A second-year starter at quarterback, Davis earned second-team all-Suburban West National Conference honors last season after passing for 1,078 and eight TDs. As the point guard for Northwest’s basketball team last season, he averaged a team-high 12.9 points and 4.1 assists to go along with 3.9 rebounds and was named second-team all-conference. He also plays golf.
