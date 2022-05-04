Trigg Lindahl • Hermann golf

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sophomore, Lindahl had an outstanding week, winning two tournaments and shooting 3 under par to win a 9-hole match. He fired a 1-under 70 to win the Four Rivers Conference Tournament by seven strokes at Meramec Lakes Golf Course to help Hermann finish second as a team. Lindahl was 3 under on the front nine and finished with four birdies. Two days later, he won the St. James Tournament with a 3-over 75 at St. James Golf Course. In late March, Lindahl finished second at the Union Tournament, shooting a 5-over 77 at Birch Creek Golf Club. He has won all five 9-hole matches he has competed in this season and also runs cross country.

