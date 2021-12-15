 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinniti Matthews • Francis Howell Central basketball
0 comments

Trinniti Matthews • Francis Howell Central basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trinniti Matthews, Francis Howell Central

Trinniti Matthews, Francis Howell Central basketball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Matthews had 24 points and five rebounds in a 56-24 nonconference win over Fort Zumwalt South and is averaging 21.6 points and five steals to lead the Spartans to a 4-1 start. Against Zumwalt South, she hit 9 of 14 shots from the field and 6 of 8 from the foul line. Matthews kicked off the season by being named to the all-tournament team at Lutheran St. Charles after helping the Spartans win the consolation final. A three-year starter, Matthews earned second-team all-conferences honors last season and has been a part of three consecutive GAC South championship teams. She is a Webster University recruit.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News