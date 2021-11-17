Tucker Desloge • John Burroughs soccer

A junior goalkeeper, Desloge has been a difference maker in the Bombers’ run to the Class 4 state semifinals this week at Soccer Park. He has had four consecutive shutouts in the playoffs, racking up 30 total saves in wins over Pattonville, Chaminade, SLUH and Liberty. In a 2-0 state quarterfinal win over Liberty, he stopped two penalty kicks among his eight saves. A week prior, the Bombers toppled SLUH, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, 1-0 in a district final as Desloge stymied the Jr. Bills’ offense, making a career-high 12 saves. Desloge also was the kicker for the Burroughs football team, hitting 22 of 23 extra points.