Tucker Shalley • Jerseyville basketball

A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Shalley closed out the regular season with a pair of double-doubles as the Panthers opened regional tournament play on a four-game winning streak. Against Waterloo, Shalley poured in 32 points, hauled in 11 rebounds, handed our four assists and made three steals in a 66-53 win. He followed by racking up 30 points and 15 rebounds to lift the Panthers to a 66-51 win at Mascoutah. An all-tournament pick at Centralia and Jerseyville, Shalley is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. He is a pitcher for Jerseyville and has signed a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Illinois.

