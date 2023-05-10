A junior, Anderson continued a strong season by racking up points in a variety of ways to help lead the Lions during the GAC Central Championships boys meet. Anderson earned three gold medals, highlighted by a victory in the 1600 meters, which he won in a personal-best and GAC Central meet record of 4 minutes, 27.24 seconds. He also ran to victory in the 800 in 1:59.05 and ran a leg on the Lions’ winning 3200 relay, which triumphed in 8:34.99. Additionally, Anderson finished second in the 400 in 51.23. Earlier this season, his time of 50.27 set Zumwalt East’s program record in the 400. Anderson qualified for the Class 4 state meet last season in the 800 and 1600 and is a three-time Class 4 state qualifier in cross country.