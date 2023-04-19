A senior pitcher, Burton has gotten off to a dominant start, winning his first three starts for the Bulldogs without allowing a hit or earned run while striking out 34 batters. Burton started the season with a 16-strikeout effort, the best single-game effort this season in the area, in a six-inning 11-1 victory against McCluer North. He also struck out eight in a 23-0 victory against McCluer that took three innings and fanned 10 over five innings of a 12-2 victory against Jennings. Burton, who is hitting .500 with six walks and eight runs scored, also plays shortstop and third base and is a returning first team All-Suburban Conference Blue Pool player. He plans to play baseball in college.