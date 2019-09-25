A 6-foot, 180-pound senior running back, Huegen carried the ball 21 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 Cahokia Conference home victory against Carlyle. Huegen set the tone with first-quarter TD runs of 9 and 4 yards and capped his game with a 5-yard run late in the third quarter. Huegen was coming off a big performance in the Cougars’ first win of the season the previous week against Freeburg, rushing for 149 yards and three TDs. Huegen, who started at linebacker last season and did not carry the ball until Week 3 this season after dislocating his knee on the third play of the first game, has 399 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
