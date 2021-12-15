 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler King • Parkway West basketball
0 comments

Tyler King • Parkway West basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler King, Parkway West

Tyler King, Parkway West basketball

A 6-foot-2 junior guard, King led the Longhorns to a 58-56 win over Suburban Conference Red Pool rival Pattonville in their only game last week after winning the championship of their own Gerald Linneman Memorial Tipoff the previous week. Against Pattonville, King had a game-high 20 points and handed out three assists. With Pattonville leading 31-28 in the third quarter, King scored six consecutive points and all nine during a 9-2 run that gave the Longhorns a four-point lead. He scored 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter. Overall, King is averaging a team-high 20.5 points.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News