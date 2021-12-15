Tyler King • Parkway West basketball

A 6-foot-2 junior guard, King led the Longhorns to a 58-56 win over Suburban Conference Red Pool rival Pattonville in their only game last week after winning the championship of their own Gerald Linneman Memorial Tipoff the previous week. Against Pattonville, King had a game-high 20 points and handed out three assists. With Pattonville leading 31-28 in the third quarter, King scored six consecutive points and all nine during a 9-2 run that gave the Longhorns a four-point lead. He scored 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter. Overall, King is averaging a team-high 20.5 points.