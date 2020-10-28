 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Lindemann • Fort Zumwalt East football
0 comments

Tyler Lindemann • Fort Zumwalt East football

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East

Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East football

A 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior quarterback, Lindeman amassed 289 yards of total offense to lead the Lions to a 35-0 win over St. Charles. Lindeman, who ran for 142 yards on 13 carries, scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 5, 9 and 53 yards. He also had a hand in the fourth Lions touchdown, tossing a 62-yard TD pass to Landon Oxford. Lindemann finished the game completing 7 of 9 passes for 147 yards. His performance against St. Charles pushed him over the 1,000-yards mark (1,064) in passing for the season and gave him nine TD passes. He has rushed for a team-leading 413 yards and nine TDs. He also competes in track and field.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports