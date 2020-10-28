Tyler Lindemann • Fort Zumwalt East football

A 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior quarterback, Lindeman amassed 289 yards of total offense to lead the Lions to a 35-0 win over St. Charles. Lindeman, who ran for 142 yards on 13 carries, scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 5, 9 and 53 yards. He also had a hand in the fourth Lions touchdown, tossing a 62-yard TD pass to Landon Oxford. Lindemann finished the game completing 7 of 9 passes for 147 yards. His performance against St. Charles pushed him over the 1,000-yards mark (1,064) in passing for the season and gave him nine TD passes. He has rushed for a team-leading 413 yards and nine TDs. He also competes in track and field.
