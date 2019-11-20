A 6-foot, 185-pound junior quarterback, Macon connected on 19 of 21 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 60-0 win over visiting Oak Lawn Richards in a Class 6A state quarterfinal. Macon threw first-half TD passes of 30, 22, 28 and 54 yards. Macon, who runs an offense that is averaging nearly 52 points per game, leads the area in passing yards (3,621) and touchdown passes (36) and is sixth in passer rating (149.4). A first-team all-Southwestern Conference selection and the USA Today player of the week for Week 7, Macon has offers from Illinois, Western Michigan, Indiana and Iowa State.
