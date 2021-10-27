Tyler Macon • Kirkwood football

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior running back and defensive back, Macon set the Kirkwood record for receiving yards in a single game for a junior with 256 in a 30-29, come-from-behind overtime win over Eureka. Overall, Macon is second behind current Kirkwood head coach Jeremy Maclin, who had 268 yards receiving yards for Kirkwood against Oakville on November 11, 2005. With Kirkwood trailing 23-7 late in the third quarter, Macon caught a 75-yard TD pass to bring the Pioneers to within eight points at 23-15. He then knotted the game 23-23 by hauling in a 45-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. Macon also contributed nine tackles on defense.