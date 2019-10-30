A 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior quarterback and safety, Mersnick was dominant in the Crusaders’ 22-7 win over Priory. He had 19 carries for 186 yards and a rushing touchdown and completed 3 of 8 passes for 110 yards two TDs. Mersnick also had nine tackles and two Interceptions on defense. Mersnick entered the season as a starting running back but made the switch to quarterback after the starter broke his leg in Week 5. Overall, he has rushed for 1,012 and seven touchdowns and has passed for 682 yards and seven TDs with a passer rating of 107.6. A three-year starter, Mersnick was an all-conference linebacker last season.
