 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Williams • CBC hockey
0 comments

Tyler Williams • CBC hockey

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Tyler Williams, CBC

Tyler Williams, CBC hockey

With the team’s top three goaltenders unavailable, Williams stepped up to fill the role and lead the Cadets to a pair of victories on consecutive nights. A 6-foot-2, 174-pound sophomore, Williams had never played a game at goalie at any level but made eight saves in a 10-1 win over Lafayette and then shut out Kirkwood, stopping all 14 shots he faced, in a 7-0 victory. On Monday, Williams, who is normally a defenseman, showed more versatility by playing forward in a 6-3 win over Chaminade. Williams learned to play goalie by facing shots from his brother, who is currently a goalie in the United States Hockey League.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports