With the team’s top three goaltenders unavailable, Williams stepped up to fill the role and lead the Cadets to a pair of victories on consecutive nights. A 6-foot-2, 174-pound sophomore, Williams had never played a game at goalie at any level but made eight saves in a 10-1 win over Lafayette and then shut out Kirkwood, stopping all 14 shots he faced, in a 7-0 victory. On Monday, Williams, who is normally a defenseman, showed more versatility by playing forward in a 6-3 win over Chaminade. Williams learned to play goalie by facing shots from his brother, who is currently a goalie in the United States Hockey League.
Tyler Williams • CBC hockey
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot senior guard, Delarue was named to the all-tournament team at the Summit Holiday Hoops tournament. In a first-round loss to Farmingto…
A 6-foot-7 senior guard, Lee led the Panthers to victories on three consecutive days in the Lafayette Tournament. He had a double-double of 17…
A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Green led Holt to the championship of the 27th St. Dominic Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. In t…
A 6-foot-2 sophomore forward, Potts scored 90 points over the four-game Visitation Christmas Tournament to earn MVP honors of the 16-team even…
A 6-foot-10, 260-pound senior forward, Thompson scored a career-best 55 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and made five blocks to spark the Vikings …
A freshman, Orine ran his record to 16-0 by winning the championship of the 113-pound weight class at the Jackson Tournament with three first-…
A 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior left winger, Sprague kicked off the new calendar year by scoring four goals in a game for the second time this se…
A 6-foot-5 junior guard, Thames led the Pirates to three wins last week in their first three games of the season. He filled the scoresheets in…
A 6-foot, 155-pound junior point guard, Enright led the Statesmen to victories in their first two games of the season. Webster Groves played C…