The Spartans rolled out to a 7-0 start last week, including six victories en route to their second consecutive Francis Howell Central Tournament championship, with Zippay helping lead the way from his setter position. A junior, Zippay dished out 75 assists in six tournament victories — five were two-set sweeps — and displayed his all-around skills with a team-leading 10 service aces along with 20 digs and five blocks. A second team Class 3 all-state selection last season, Zippay had 23 assists, six digs and three kills in a three-set semifinal victory against Francis Howell North, then provided 10 assists, one solo block and three block assists in a sweep of Howell Central in the title match.