A sophomore, Waughtel made it two state championships in two seasons by winning the Illinois Class 1A crown at 113 pounds. Waughtel closed out his 50-1 sophomore season with a 12-1 major decision against Farmington junior Keygan Jennings, who had suffered only one loss before the final. Waughtel recorded 26 pins and 13 technical falls this season. His lone loss this season came wrestling up two weight divisions in a dual meet. In two seasons, Waughtel has a record of 102-1; he was 52-0 as a freshman en route to becoming the school's first state wrestling champion. He won his first three state tournament matches by tech falls before the major decision in the final.