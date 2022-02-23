 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyson Waughtel • Carlyle wrestling

Tyson Waughtel, Carlyle

Tyson Waughtel, Carlyle wrestling

Waughtel became Carlyle High's first wrestling state champion, capping off an unbeaten (52-0) freshman season by winning the 106-pound championship in Class 1A with a 9-4 decision against Illini Bluffs sophomore Hunter Robbins. Waughtel dominated his first two matches at state, getting two second-round technical falls by 15-0 and 16-0 scores. He won his semifinal match by a score of 11-4. Prior to state, Waughtel won the Murdale Tournament, Civic Memorial Tournament and Marion’s Wildcat Duals Tournament, along with regional and sectional tournaments. He finished the season with 15 pins and 10 tech falls.

