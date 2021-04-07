A senior who is an Oregon State signee, Quinn belted four home runs and drove in eight runs in a 26-12 win over the St. Louis Patriots. He hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings and blasted a three-run homer in the sixth and again in the seventh. Quinn also had a double in his first at bat, and on the same day he had a double and a walk in a 21-10 win over Webster Groves. Overall, Quinn is batting .412 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. As a pitcher, he averages 94-97 mph on his fastball and is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.
Victor Quinn • Liberty baseball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-2 junior right-side hitter, Saye led the Tigers to three victories against Southwestern Conference foes on three consecutive nights t…
A 6-foot-8 junior middle hitter who specializes in blocking, Kraus led the Knights to three straight-set victories without a loss in the Fort …
A 6-foot, 167-pound junior quarterback, Hopkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-27 win over Hazelwood Cent…
A junior midfielder and team captain, Murray helped the Cougars capture the championship of their own tournament and was named the event’s MVP…
A sophomore center fielder and pitcher, Nepute had a great week, playing a major role in getting the Cadets to the championship game of the Tr…
A senior pitcher and shortstop, Perry led the Jaguars to the championship of the Troy Classic. He was the starting pitcher in a pool-play game…
A 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior tailback and team captain, Stone had 20 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-12 win over Wood Rive…
A senior, Jackson won his second consecutive boys wrestling state title at 285 pounds, capping an undefeated 31-0 season with a 6-3 decision o…
A 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, Macaleab led the Flyers to the Southwestern Conference boys basketball tournament championship with wins on thre…
A 6-foot-2 sophomore forward, Potts helped the Red Knights cap an unbeaten season (29-0) by capturing their record 11th state championship in …