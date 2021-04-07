 Skip to main content
Victor Quinn • Liberty baseball
A senior who is an Oregon State signee, Quinn belted four home runs and drove in eight runs in a 26-12 win over the St. Louis Patriots. He hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings and blasted a three-run homer in the sixth and again in the seventh. Quinn also had a double in his first at bat, and on the same day he had a double and a walk in a 21-10 win over Webster Groves. Overall, Quinn is batting .412 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. As a pitcher, he averages 94-97 mph on his fastball and is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.

