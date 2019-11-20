A senior forward, Williams scored within the first four minutes of each half as the Bombers defeated Cape Notre Dame 3-0 in a Class 2 state quarterfinal. Williams cashed in 3 minutes and 12 seconds into the contest. After taking a pass from John Gates, Williams ripped a shot just inside the far post. Then, with the Bombers clinging to a 1-0 lead, Williams accepted a pass, dribbled to his right and then launched a shot across the grain that snuck inside the far post 52 seconds into the second half. It was his second goal of the match, 14th of the season and gave the Bombers a commanding 2-0 lead. Williams also had a goal in an 8-0 sectional win over Metro.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Mascoutah prepares for juggernaut Rochester; Lutheran North survives Lift For Life
-
State semifinal soccer spotlight: Redmond aims to keep De Smet smiling during Class 4 title quest
-
Missouri top 10 rankings
-
Forbes comes up big as St. Mary's rallies to stun McCluer
-
East St. Louis breezes past Oak Lawn Richards and into semifinal round