Will Bonnett • Parkway West swimming
Will Bonnett • Parkway West swimming

Will Bonnett, Parkway West

Will Bonnett, Parkway West swimming

A senior who has signed with BYU, Bonnett closed out his high school career by winning three gold medals at the Class 1 championships. In winning the 200-yard individual medley by nearly five seconds, Bonnett captured his second successive state title in the event. His time of 1 minute and 48.91 seconds was just short of the Class 1 record. Bonnett won the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 54.27 to re-break the Class 1 record he set in the preliminaries a day earlier. He also swam the breaststroke leg on the winning 200 medley relay. At the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet in late October, Bonnett won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.

