Will Geary • Valley Park basketball

A 6-foot-3 sophomore forward, Geary led the Hawks to three victories last week. He had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in a 67-39 win over Bayless, put up 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 74-46 victory against Metro and capped off the week with his biggest offensive performance (31 points, 12 rebounds) to lift the Hawks to a 66-47 win over Hancock. Geary is among the area leaders in scoring (19.3), rebounding (9.7) and steals (3.2) and is averaging 2.2 assists. He was named to the all-tournament team at the Valle Winter Classic in December and was all-conference and all-district last season.