Will Jost • Parkway Central swimming

A junior, Jost won four first-place medals to lead the Colts to their first boys swimming and diving state championship in 44 years. He won 50 freestyle (20.70), 100 freestyle (45.29) and was the anchor on the winning 200 medley relay (1:34.24) and the 200 free relay that set a Class 1 state record (1:25.74). The times in all four events are school records, and he went undefeated in the 50 and 100 free this season. Jost’s season also was highlighted by his performance at the COMO Invitational at Mizzou in September, where he won the 50 free, the 100 free and was on the winning 200 medley relay and the second-place 200 free relay.