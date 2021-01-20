Will Lee • Kirkwood basketball

A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Lee led the Pioneers to the championship of the Rotating Eight Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. He had 23 points and nine rebounds as Kirkwood came from behind in the fourth quarter to edge O’Fallon Christian 53-52 in the semifinals and followed with a 12-point game in a 47-39 win over Poplar Bluff in the championship. Overall, Lee is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals. A standout wide receiver and defensive back for the Kirkwood football team, Lee caught 11 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns and made 22 tackles and two interceptions in four games last fall.