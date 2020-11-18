Will Nicholson • St. Dominic soccer

A senior goalkeeper, Nicholson has led the Crusaders to the Class 4 state championship game this Saturday in Springfield. In a 2-0 semifinal victory at Jefferson City, Nicholson made seven saves, many of the highlight-reel variety, and recorded his 10th shutout of the season, which is tied for the area lead. Nicholson also helped the Crusaders advance to the semifinal round by playing a key role in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over defending Class 4 champion De Smet, which was decided in penalty kicks. Nicholson made what turned out to be a decisive diving stop in the sixth round of the tiebreaker. He was selected as the AAA Division I goalkeeper of the year.
