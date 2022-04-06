Will Picha • Vianney baseball

A 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior right-handed pitcher, Picha tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Troy Buchanan. He faced 24 batters, threw 83 pitches, struck out five, walked two and hit two. He did not allow a run in his first 11 innings this season prior to his start Tuesday against De Smet, in which he pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs. Picha, whose fastball tops out at 78 miles per hour, mixes his pitches well, using a changeup and curveball to keep hitters off-balance. It is the first season of high school baseball for Picha, who also plays soccer for Vianney.