A senior, Sherman won first place in the No. 1 seed varsity boys division of the Missouri High School Racquetball Association state championships for the second consecutive season at Vetta Racquet Sports Concord in South County. After winning all 10 of his regular season league matches, Sherman won three matches at the state tournament. He capped things off with a 15-12, 3-15, 11-9 win over Lindbergh’s Edwin Miller in the championship match. Sherman advanced to the final with a 14-15, 15-8, 11-4 semifinal win over CBC’s Jake Schmidt. Sherman is hoping to play racquetball at the University of Alabama.
Will Sherman • Lafayette racquetball