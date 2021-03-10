 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will Sherman • Lafayette racquetball
0 comments

Will Sherman • Lafayette racquetball

  • 0
Will Sherman, Lafayette

Will Sherman, Lafayette racquetball

A senior, Sherman won first place in the No. 1 seed varsity boys division of the Missouri High School Racquetball Association state championships for the second consecutive season at Vetta Racquet Sports Concord in South County. After winning all 10 of his regular season league matches, Sherman won three matches at the state tournament. He capped things off with a 15-12, 3-15, 11-9 win over Lindbergh’s Edwin Miller in the championship match. Sherman advanced to the final with a 14-15, 15-8, 11-4 semifinal win over CBC’s Jake Schmidt. Sherman is hoping to play racquetball at the University of Alabama.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports