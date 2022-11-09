Winston Moore • MICDS football

A 6-foot, 180-pound senior slot wide receiver who has committed to Colgate University, Moore scored six touchdowns, an MICDS single-game record, to help the Rams score a 60-46 victory over the Lafayette Lancers in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal. Moore finished the game with 330 total yards. He had 220 yards rushing on 13 carries and also caught two passes for 110 yards. Moore scored on runs of 31, 4, 80, 6 and 60 yards and added an 80-yard touchdown reception. His six touchdowns give him 31 for the season, and he has rushed for 976 yards with an average of 10.2 yards per carry. He has been named first-team all-conference.