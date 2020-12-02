 Skip to main content
Wolfgang Van Gels • Fort Zumwalt West hockey
A 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward, Van Gels has made a big impact early on in his freshman season. In his first varsity game, he had two goals and two assists to lift the Jaguars to a 7-2 win over Francis Howell North. Van Gels duplicated that effort by netting two goals and two assists against Francis Howell Central as the teams skated to a 7-7 tie. Prior to the start of the Mid-States season, Van Gels helped Fort Zumwalt West win three games to capture the championship of the annual Zumwalt Cup, a round robin tournament which features the four Fort Zumwalt teams, in October. He also plays for the Chesterfield Falcons Under-15 club team.

Sports