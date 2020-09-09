 Skip to main content
Zach Collins • Troy Buchanan football
A 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior running back, Collins ran for 216 yards on 24 carries and found the end zone four times in a 56-31 win at Warrenton. He scored one touchdown in each quarter on runs of 12, 17, 21 and 5 yards. He had rushed for 166 yards and one TD in a season-opening win over Fort Zumwalt South for the 2-0 Trojans. He leads the area in rushing yards (382) and is among the leaders in touchdowns with five. As a starter last season, Collins rushed for a team-high 1,272 and 17 TDs, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry, and was named second-team all-district. He also participates in wrestling.

Sports